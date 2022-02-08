Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 42,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day moving average is $391.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.57 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

