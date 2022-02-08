Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FNF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

