TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 176,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,386,349 shares.The stock last traded at $58.56 and had previously closed at $58.59.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,429,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,822,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
