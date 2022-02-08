TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 176,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,386,349 shares.The stock last traded at $58.56 and had previously closed at $58.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,429,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,822,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.