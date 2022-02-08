TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $633.24, but opened at $610.00. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $630.28, with a volume of 1,263 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.12.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.