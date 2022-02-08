Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Transocean worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

