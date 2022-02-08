Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 5.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 521,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,741,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 301,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

