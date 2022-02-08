Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 5.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 521,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,741,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
