Trexquant Investment LP Has $573,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 30,549 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after acquiring an additional 458,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

