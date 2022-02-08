Trexquant Investment LP Invests $517,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 818.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $465.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

