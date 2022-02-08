Trexquant Investment LP Invests $530,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 695,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.