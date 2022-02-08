Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

