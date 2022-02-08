Trexquant Investment LP Takes $501,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,206,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,402,000 after buying an additional 55,926 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.41 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

