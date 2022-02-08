Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $20.31 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. IDACORP accounts for about 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of IDACORP worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,322. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

