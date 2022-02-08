Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,512 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical comprises 1.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,322,000 after acquiring an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,523. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

