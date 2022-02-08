TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRUE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.35 on Friday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
