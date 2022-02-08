TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRUE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.35 on Friday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

