Truegame One Day Volume Hits $2,979.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $82,898.22 and approximately $2,979.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105393 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

