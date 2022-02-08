Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Exponent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $84.40 on Monday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 190.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $11,240,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

