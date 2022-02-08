Truist Financial Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $235.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.