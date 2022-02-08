Truist Financial Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.
WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
