Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 75 ($1.01) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 60 ($0.81).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLW. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 52.54 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 28.93 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,589.05).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

