Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $70.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $182.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

