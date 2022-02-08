Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TWTR opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

