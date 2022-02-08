Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 5,887,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

