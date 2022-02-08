Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,052. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.56.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.