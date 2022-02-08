Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.75.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti stock opened at $243.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.52. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.