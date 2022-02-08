UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-2.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.46.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. UDR has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

