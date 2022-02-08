uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in uniQure by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

