United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of United States Steel worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $25,170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in United States Steel by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 692,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

NYSE:X opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

