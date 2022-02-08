Unitil Co. (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Unitil has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.62. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unitil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unitil by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unitil by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

