Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 233,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.