Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPST opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.05.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upstart stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 240.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

