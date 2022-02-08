Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Hits $106.30 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $10.63 or 0.00024251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $106.30 million and $7.42 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00106099 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

