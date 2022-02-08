Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research firms have commented on UBA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBA stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

