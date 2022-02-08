UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

UrtheCast Corp. (TSE:UR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
UrtheCast Company Profile (TSE:UR)
