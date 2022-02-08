URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.99

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.99 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.69). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.45), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.93.

In other news, insider John Zorbas sold 99,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.70), for a total value of £198,404 ($268,294.79).

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

