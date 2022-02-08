US Bancorp DE Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 264.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 703.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE WTM opened at $1,034.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,070.73. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.