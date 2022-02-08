US Bancorp DE Has $122,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of CAR opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.