US Bancorp DE Has $131,000 Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the second quarter worth $106,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE VHC opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 101,869.99%.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

