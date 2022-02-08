US Bancorp DE Has $137,000 Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

