US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,882 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celestica were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Celestica by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLS opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

