US Bancorp DE Sells 3,795 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

