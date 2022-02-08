US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $8.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:CPE opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

