USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Cowen

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $22.30 on Monday. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.