USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010509 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.