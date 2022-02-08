Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 10,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 610,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,610 shares of company stock worth $1,856,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

