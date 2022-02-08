Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71,888.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and approximately $71,888.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

