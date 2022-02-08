VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2,908.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,647 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 2.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter.

HYD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

