Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 485,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,783,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

