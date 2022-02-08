Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,632,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,937,000 after buying an additional 272,108 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 273,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

