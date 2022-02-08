Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.20

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 1320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

