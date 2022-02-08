Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.20

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 1320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
