Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.46. 3,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

