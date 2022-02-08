Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,125. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.